McKnight leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff over Alabama A&M 69-60

February 11, 2019 11:53 pm
 
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Martaveous McKnight had 24 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff topped Alabama A&M 69-60 on Monday night.

McKnight shot 9 for 10 from the line.

Artavious McDyess had 13 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (9-15, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Terrance Banyard added 11 points and seven rebounds. Shaun Doss had 11 points for the road team.

Jalen Reeder had 15 points for the Bulldogs (5-20, 4-7). Andre Kennedy added 14 points. Gerron Scissum had seven rebounds.

The Golden Lions improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Alabama A&M 50-49 on Jan. 14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces Southern at home on Saturday. Alabama A&M takes on Alabama State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

