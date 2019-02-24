Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McWicked is harness racing’s Horse of the Year

February 24, 2019 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

McWicked is harness racing’s Horse of the Year, and the oldest pacer to capture the sport’s highest honor.

The 7-year-old won 12 of 19 races in 2018 to earn $1.57 million for SSG Stables. Casie Coleman is the trainer and Brian Sears was the primary driver.

McWicked easily outpoled the pacing mare Shartin N 86-27 in the voting by members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association.

The previous oldest pacer to take the trophy was Good Time who was 6 in 1952.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

McWicked also took home Pacer of the Year honors Sunday night at the annual Dan Patch Awards banquet. Atlanta, the 3-year-old filly who beat the boys in the Hambletonian, was named Trotter of the Year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.