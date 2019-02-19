Memphis looks to extend streak vs Tulane

Tulane (4-20, 0-12) vs. Memphis (15-11, 7-6)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Tulane. In its last six wins against the Green Wave, Memphis has won by an average of 13 points. Tulane’s last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 94-87 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Memphis has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Kareem Brewton Jr. and Raynere Thornton have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Martin has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Memphis field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 41 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Tulane is 0-19 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 76.

STREAK STATS: Tulane has lost its last seven road games, scoring 63.1 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 27th among Division 1 teams. The Tulane defense has allowed 76 points per game to opponents (ranked 260th).

