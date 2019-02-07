Listen Live Sports

Mendy goes inside, Robert Morris beats Bryant, 72-59

February 7, 2019 9:27 pm
 
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Yannis Mendy scored 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting that included a dozen in the second half, and Robert Morris caught fire in the second half, racing past Bryant for a 72-59 Northeastern Conference victory on Thursday night.

The Colonials snapped a tough, two-game losing streak that saw them fall to Fairleigh Dickinson in double overtime. The losses came by a combined total of six points.

Bryant jumped out to a quick, 6-0 lead when Byron Hawkins hit a pair of 3s in the first 90 seconds and the Bulldogs held a 31-24 advantage at intermission. In the second half Bryant couldn’t stop the Colonials’ inside game. Mendy scored 10 of his 12 second-half points on layups to lead the attack at the basket.

Robert Morris finished shooting 27 of 58 from the field but were just 4 of 19 from distance and just 14 of 22 from the line.

Chris Coalmon had 12 points off the bench for the Colonials (13-11, 8-3), with Charles Bain and Jon Williams each adding another 10.

SaBastian Townes and Joe Kasperzyk each had 14 points for Bryant (8-14, 5-6).

