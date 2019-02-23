Listen Live Sports

Merrill lifts Utah St. over Boise St. 78-71 in OT

February 23, 2019 7:52 pm
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Sam Merrill had 32 points as Utah State defeated Boise State 78-71 in overtime on Saturday.

Utah State outscored Boise State 6-0 in the final 1:59 of overtime. Earlier, Merrill’s 3-point play tied it at 68 with 16 seconds left in regulation.

Abel Porter had 16 points for Utah State (22-6, 12-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Brock Miller added 11 points. Neemias Queta had 10 points for the visitors.

Derrick Alston had 22 points for the Broncos (11-16, 6-8). Justinian Jessup tied a season high with 21 points. Alex Hobbs had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah State takes on San Diego State at home on Tuesday. Boise State plays Colorado State at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

