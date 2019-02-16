Listen Live Sports

Merrill scores 20 to lift Utah St. past Air Force 76-62

February 16, 2019 6:50 pm
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Sam Merrill had 20 points as Utah State beat Air Force 76-62 on Saturday.

Neemias Queta had 17 points for Utah State (20-6, 10-3 Mountain West Conference). Diogo Brito added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Abel Porter had 10 points for the visitors.

Lavelle Scottie had 25 points for the Falcons (10-15, 5-8). Ryan Swan added 13 points and nine rebounds. Chris Joyce had seven rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Falcons on the season. Utah State defeated Air Force 79-62 on Jan. 5. Utah State faces New Mexico at home on Wednesday. Air Force plays Fresno State on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

