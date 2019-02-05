Listen Live Sports

Messi practices ahead of Copa ‘clasico’ against Real Madrid

February 5, 2019 12:51 pm
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has returned to training, a day before Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Messi was sidelined from Monday’s training session because of a right leg injury sustained in a Spanish league match on Saturday.

He re-joined his teammates on the practice field on Tuesday and showed no signs he was bothered by the injury. The media could only watch the first few minutes of the session, when players warmed up and played keep-away.

Coach Ernesto Valverde had said earlier Tuesday he would wait for the training session to end before deciding whether Messi will play on Wednesday at Camp Nou Stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

