Mets 3, Cardinals 2

New York St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi R.Davis lf 2 0 1 0 Crpnter 3b 2 1 2 1 Bra.Lee pr 1 2 0 0 Schrock ph 2 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 4 0 2 0 D.Fwler rf 3 0 0 0 Liriano rf 1 0 0 0 Carlson rf 1 1 1 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 0 Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 0 0 Sanchez c 2 0 0 0 R.Rvelo 1b 1 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 0 2 2 Mrtinez lf 3 0 1 0 D.Smith 1b 1 0 1 0 Ed.Sosa ss 1 0 1 1 J.Davis 3b 4 0 1 1 O’Neill dh 3 0 0 0 Alcntra pr 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz ss 3 0 1 0 Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 S.Hurst lf 0 0 0 0 G.Blnco cf 1 0 1 0 Rbinson 2b 4 0 1 0 Espnosa dh 5 0 0 0 Fr.Pena c 3 0 1 0 Hchvrra ss 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez c 1 0 0 0 Gllorme 2b 0 0 0 0 Arzrena cf 2 0 0 0 Herrera 2b 2 1 1 0 T.Edman ph 1 0 0 0 Gimenez ss 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 3 11 3 Totals 32 2 8 2

New York 000 020 100—3 St. Louis 100 000 010—2

E_Vargas (1). DP_New York 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_New York 13, St. Louis 8. 2B_Davis (1), Carlson (1), Sosa (1). HR_Carpenter (1). SB_Conforto (1). CS_O’Keefe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Vargas 2 1 1 1 1 3 Smith 1 2 0 0 1 0 Avilan W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bashlor H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 Rhame H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Peterson 1 1 0 0 0 2 Ryan 1 2 1 1 1 0 Torres S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis Mikolas 3 5 0 0 1 0 Flaherty L, 0-1 3 3 2 2 1 5 Mayers 1 1 1 1 2 1 Hicks 1 0 0 0 1 3 Cabrera 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Flaherty (Davis), Hicks (Guillorme).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Javerro January.

T_3:00. A_4,914

