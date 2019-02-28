Mets 3, Cardinals 2

|New York
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|R.Davis lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Crpnter 3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Bra.Lee pr
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Schrock ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Liriano rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvelo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Mrtinez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ed.Sosa ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J.Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|O’Neill dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Hurst lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Blnco cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rbinson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Espnosa dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Fr.Pena c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arzrena cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T.Edman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gimenez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|New York
|000
|020
|100—3
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|010—2
E_Vargas (1). DP_New York 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_New York 13, St. Louis 8. 2B_Davis (1), Carlson (1), Sosa (1). HR_Carpenter (1). SB_Conforto (1). CS_O’Keefe (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Vargas
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Smith
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Avilan W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bashlor H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Rhame H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peterson H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ryan H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Torres S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|Mikolas
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Flaherty L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Mayers
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cabrera
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Flaherty (Davis), Hicks (Guillorme).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Javerro January.
T_3:00. A_4,914
