The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mets 3, Cardinals 2

February 28, 2019 7:56 pm
 
New York St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R.Davis lf 2 0 1 0 Crpnter 3b 2 1 2 1
Bra.Lee pr 1 2 0 0 Schrock ph 2 0 0 0
Cnforto rf 4 0 2 0 D.Fwler rf 3 0 0 0
Liriano rf 1 0 0 0 Carlson rf 1 1 1 0
W.Ramos c 3 0 1 0 Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 0 0
Sanchez c 2 0 0 0 R.Rvelo 1b 1 0 0 0
P.Alnso 1b 3 0 2 2 Mrtinez lf 3 0 1 0
D.Smith 1b 1 0 1 0 Ed.Sosa ss 1 0 1 1
J.Davis 3b 4 0 1 1 O’Neill dh 3 0 0 0
Alcntra pr 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz ss 3 0 1 0
Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 S.Hurst lf 0 0 0 0
G.Blnco cf 1 0 1 0 Rbinson 2b 4 0 1 0
Espnosa dh 5 0 0 0 Fr.Pena c 3 0 1 0
Hchvrra ss 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez c 1 0 0 0
Gllorme 2b 0 0 0 0 Arzrena cf 2 0 0 0
Herrera 2b 2 1 1 0 T.Edman ph 1 0 0 0
Gimenez ss 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 11 3 Totals 32 2 8 2
New York 000 020 100—3
St. Louis 100 000 010—2

E_Vargas (1). DP_New York 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_New York 13, St. Louis 8. 2B_Davis (1), Carlson (1), Sosa (1). HR_Carpenter (1). SB_Conforto (1). CS_O’Keefe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Vargas 2 1 1 1 1 3
Smith 1 2 0 0 1 0
Avilan W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bashlor H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Rhame H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Peterson H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ryan H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Torres S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis
Mikolas 3 5 0 0 1 0
Flaherty L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 3 3 2 2 1 5
Mayers 1 1 1 1 2 1
Hicks 1 0 0 0 1 3
Cabrera 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Flaherty (Davis), Hicks (Guillorme).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Javerro January.

T_3:00. A_4,914

