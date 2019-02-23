Mets 4, Braves 3

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Clbrson 2b 3 0 0 0 J.McNil lf 2 1 0 0 L.Marte 2b 2 0 0 0 T.Tebow lf 2 0 0 0 Camargo ss 2 0 0 0 Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 R.Ddder ss 2 0 1 0 G.Blnco cf 2 0 0 0 A.Dvall lf 1 0 0 0 Ro.Cano dh 3 0 1 1 I.Wlson lf 3 0 1 0 Thmpson ph 1 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 2 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 2 0 1 0 R.Unroe 3b 2 0 0 0 Liriano rf 2 1 1 1 R.Ortga rf 3 1 1 0 J.Davis 3b 2 1 1 0 Neslony rf 1 0 0 0 Herrera 3b 1 0 0 0 Jackson c 2 1 1 0 P.Alnso 1b 1 1 1 2 Cntrras c 1 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 2 0 1 0 Rosario ss 2 0 0 0 Co.Lien ph 2 1 1 1 Gimenez ss 1 0 0 0 Jenista dh 1 0 1 1 Msoraco c 1 0 0 0 G.Bnson ph 1 0 0 0 To.Nido c 1 0 0 0 Grffnno ph 1 0 0 0 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0 Lgbauer 1b 2 0 1 1 Alcntra 2b 2 0 0 0 Lckhart ph 1 0 0 0 Ccchini 2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 30 4 5 4

Atlanta 020 000 010—3 New York 021 001 00x—4

E_Lugbauer (1), Gimenez (1). LOB_Atlanta 10, New York 3. HR_Lien (1), Liriano (1), Alonso (1). SF_Jenista (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Toussaint L, 0-1 2 2 2 2 0 2 Allard 2 2 1 0 1 0 Parsons 1 0 0 0 0 2 Webb 1 1 1 1 0 0 Burrows 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 1 New York Lockett 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 Burnett 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Santiago W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Dowdy H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Flexen H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Gagnon H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kay H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Villines H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Hanhold 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Santiago (Camargo), Gagnon (Jackson).

WP_Allard.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:30. A_7,134

