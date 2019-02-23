Mets 4, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Clbrson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.McNil lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|L.Marte 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Tebow lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ddder ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Blnco cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Dvall lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Cano dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|I.Wlson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thmpson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Unroe 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Liriano rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|R.Ortga rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Neslony rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cntrras c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pache cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Lien ph
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Gimenez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jenista dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Msoraco c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Bnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|To.Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grffnno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lgbauer 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Alcntra 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lckhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ccchini 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|Atlanta
|020
|000
|010—3
|New York
|021
|001
|00x—4
E_Lugbauer (1), Gimenez (1). LOB_Atlanta 10, New York 3. HR_Lien (1), Liriano (1), Alonso (1). SF_Jenista (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Toussaint L, 0-1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Allard
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Parsons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Webb
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Burrows
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Lockett
|1 2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Burnett
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santiago W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dowdy H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Flexen H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gagnon H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kay H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Villines H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hanhold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Santiago (Camargo), Gagnon (Jackson).
WP_Allard.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:30. A_7,134
