The Associated Press
 
Miami (Ohio) holds off Ball St. 69-66 behind Ayah, Sibande

February 19, 2019 10:41 pm
 
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Precious Ayah set career highs with 11 points and 13 rebounds and Miami (Ohio) held off Ball State 69-66 on Tuesday night.

Nike Sibande had 17 points for Miami (14-12, 6-7 Mid-American Conference). Bam Bowman added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Ball State totaled a season-low 31 second-half points, but rallied from 14 points down and closed to 67-66 on Tayler Persons’ layup with five seconds left before Miami’s Mekhi Larry sealed it with two free throws.

Persons had 16 points for the Cardinals (14-12, 5-8), who saw their three-game win streak end. K.J. Walton added 11 points and Brachen Hazen had seven rebounds.

The RedHawks improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Miami defeated Ball State 71-65 on Jan. 22. Miami plays Akron on the road on Saturday. Ball State takes on Central Michigan at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

