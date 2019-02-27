Listen Live Sports

Miller carries George Mason past Richmond 77-63

February 27, 2019 10:07 pm
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jordan Miller had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift George Mason to a 77-63 win over Richmond on Wednesday night.

Jamal Hartwell II had 15 points for George Mason (16-12, 10-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javon Greene added 14 points and six rebounds. Greg Calixte had 10 points for the hosts.

Otis Livingston II, the Patriots’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, had only 5 points (2 of 10).

Julius Johnson scored a career-high 21 points for the Spiders (12-16, 6-9). Nathan Cayo added 14 points. Grant Golden had 10 points, nine rebounds, six blocks and five assists.

Jacob Gilyard, who was second on the Spiders in scoring entering the matchup with 17 points per game, had only 8 points (2 of 10).

The Patriots evened the season series against the Spiders with the win. Richmond defeated George Mason 81-67 on Feb. 6. George Mason plays Saint Louis on the road on Saturday. Richmond matches up against VCU at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

