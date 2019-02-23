Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Miller, Jr. leads NC Central past Savannah St. 78-69

February 23, 2019 7:04 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Randy Miller, Jr. had 24 points as North Carolina Central defeated Savannah State 78-69 on Saturday.

Miller hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Raasean Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for NC Central (14-14, 9-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jibri Blount added 16 points and nine rebounds. He also had eight turnovers. Reggie Gardner Jr. had 13 points for the hosts.

Jaquan Dotson had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (10-17, 7-6). Zach Sellers added 11 points. Tyrell Harper had 11 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. NC Central defeated Savannah State 82-78 on Jan. 28. NC Central plays South Carolina State at home on Monday. Savannah State plays NC A&T on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

