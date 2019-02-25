Listen Live Sports

Miller, Jr. lifts NC Central over SC State 72-62

February 25, 2019 10:22 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Randy Miller, Jr. had 16 points as NC Central beat South Carolina State 72-62 on Monday night.

Miller, Jr. hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Larry McKnight Jr. had 13 points for NC Central (15-14, 10-5 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Raasean Davis added 12 points.

Ian Kinard had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-23, 5-9). Lavar Harewood added 12 points. Damni Applewhite had 10 points.

Janai Raynor-Powell, the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6) for two points.

NC Central finishes out the regular season against NC A&T on the road next Thursday. South Carolina State takes on Bethune-Cookman on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

