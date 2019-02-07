Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Miller leads UNC Greensboro past Samford 75-67

February 7, 2019 9:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller scored 22 points and Kyrin Galloway added 13 and UNC Greensboro used a late run to beat Samford 75-67 on Thursday night for its second seven-game win streak of the season.

The Spartans now have reached the 21-win mark for just the fifth time in program history.

Robert Allen’s layup with 4:02 left tied it at 59 apiece before UNC Greensboro (21-3, 10-1 Southern Conference) used a 10-0 run that started with back-to-back 3-pointers by Demetrius Troy and Miller. Miller came up with a steal then hit a jumper and Galloway threw down a dunk and the Spartans led 69-59 with 2:26 to go.

Earlier in the half, the Spartans went on an 8-0 spurt to break a 39-all tie before Samford outscored UNC Greensboro 20-12 in an eight-minute span.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kaleb Hunter scored 12 points and Troy 11 for the Spartans.

Josh Sharkey led Samford with 24 points and Allen scored 16 with a career-high 14 rebounds.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.