Miller leads UNC Greensboro past Samford 75-67

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller scored 22 points and Kyrin Galloway added 13 and UNC Greensboro used a late run to beat Samford 75-67 on Thursday night for its second seven-game win streak of the season.

The Spartans now have reached the 21-win mark for just the fifth time in program history.

Robert Allen’s layup with 4:02 left tied it at 59 apiece before UNC Greensboro (21-3, 10-1 Southern Conference) used a 10-0 run that started with back-to-back 3-pointers by Demetrius Troy and Miller. Miller came up with a steal then hit a jumper and Galloway threw down a dunk and the Spartans led 69-59 with 2:26 to go.

Earlier in the half, the Spartans went on an 8-0 spurt to break a 39-all tie before Samford outscored UNC Greensboro 20-12 in an eight-minute span.

Advertisement

Kaleb Hunter scored 12 points and Troy 11 for the Spartans.

Josh Sharkey led Samford with 24 points and Allen scored 16 with a career-high 14 rebounds.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.