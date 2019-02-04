Listen Live Sports

Millsap out for injury-plagued Nuggets at Detroit

February 4, 2019 7:17 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Denver forward Paul Millsap is missing Monday night’s game at Detroit because of right ankle soreness.

Gary Harris is also out with a right adductor strain, and Jamal Murray is out with a left ankle sprain. The Nuggets have won six straight and are tied with Golden State for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Millsap went scoreless in 20:55 in Denver’s win at Minnesota on Saturday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

