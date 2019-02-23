Milwaukee looks to end streak vs UIC

Milwaukee (9-19, 4-11) vs. Illinois-Chicago (14-14, 8-7)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Sunday, 4:12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago looks to extend Milwaukee’s conference losing streak to nine games. Milwaukee’s last Horizon win came against the IUPUI Jaguars 64-57 on Jan. 19. Illinois-Chicago lost 63-62 loss at home to Green Bay in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee’s DeAndre Abram, Vance Johnson and Jake Wright have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 61 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Darius Roy has accounted for 40 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Milwaukee has lost its last seven road games, scoring 67.3 points, while allowing 75.6 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Flames. Illinois-Chicago has an assist on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Milwaukee has assists on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago is ranked second in the Horizon with an average of 71.7 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

