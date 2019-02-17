Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minlend’s 3s help San Francisco beat Portland 68-63 in OT

February 17, 2019 12:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Frankie Ferrari scored 20 points, Charles Minlend made two 3-pointers in overtime and San Francisco beat Portland 68-63 on Saturday night for its third straight win.

Minlend’s 3s were part of the Dons’ 10-5 run to open the extra period. Marcus Shaver Jr. scored Portland’s next five points to pull the Pilots to 65-63 with 45 seconds left. Ferrari hit a pull-up 3 on the next possession with 18 seconds to play, and then the Pilots missed their last three shots.

JoJo Walker made a pair of free throws to tie it for Portland at 53 with 28 seconds left in regulation. Ferrari missed a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime.

Minlend finished with 15 points and Jimbo Lull added 14 for San Francisco (20-6, 8-4 West Coast Conference).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shaver had 15 points and eight rebounds. Walker added 11 points with five assists for the Pilots (7-20, 0-12), who have lost 15 of their last 16 games.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.