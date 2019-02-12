Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota players suspended over free-throw change-up

February 12, 2019 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEOTA, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota high school suspended three basketball players after one of the players improperly shot free throws for two teammates.

Minneota High School reported the infraction in its Jan. 31 game against MACCRAY to the state high school league and then suspended senior Thomas Hennen for two games. The players he stepped in for were both suspended one game.

Hennen publicly apologized in a letter to the Minneota Mascot newspaper, saying he “took it upon himself” to break a rule in the heat of the game. Minneota, undefeated and top-ranked in Class 1A at the time, won 87-83.

The Marshall Independent reported that the MACCRAY coach didn’t notice Hennen stepping in.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Minneota coach Dave Busselman and athletic director Jason Myhre declined to comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.