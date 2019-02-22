Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Minnett scores 22 to lead IUPUI past Milwaukee 67-60

February 22, 2019 10:18 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Minnett had 22 points as IUPUI got past Milwaukee 67-60 on Friday night.

Camron Justice had 15 points for IUPUI (15-13, 7-8 Horizon League), which ended its four-game losing streak. Ahmed Ismail added 13 points. Evan Hall had three blocks for the home team.

IUPUI scored 30 second-half points, a season low for the team.

DeAndre Abram had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (9-19, 4-11), who have now lost eight consecutive games. Darius Roy added 18 points. Jake Wright had 12 points.

The Jaguars evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. Milwaukee defeated IUPUI 64-57 on Jan. 19. IUPUI matches up against Green Bay at home on Sunday. Milwaukee faces Illinois-Chicago on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

