Mississippi State cruises to 81-62 win over Alabama

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Lamar Peters scored 22 points, Quinndary Weatherspoon added 20 and Mississippi State beat Alabama 81-62 on Tuesday night.

Mississippi State (17-7, 5-6) was in dire need of a win after losing the first two games of its current homestand to LSU and Kentucky. The Bulldogs came out hot from the start, pushing to a 22-10 lead by midway through the first half and taking a 43-30 advantage into halftime.

Weatherspoon had another efficient outing while passing 1,800 points for his career. The senior finished 8 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. He also had a team-high six assists.

Mississippi State freshman Reggie Perry added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Alabama (15-9, 6-5) won the first meeting between these two teams 83-79 in Tuscaloosa, but struggled in the second matchup on the road. The Crimson Tide never led and finished with 18 turnovers. Freshman Kira Lewis Jr. led Alabama with 17 points.

Mississippi State had a 28-5 advantage in points off of turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: It’s usually been a struggle for the Crimson Tide on the road, and Tuesday’s loss was no exception. Alabama had several sloppy turnovers that resulted in easy Mississippi State buckets, which was too much for the Tide to overcome.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs earned a little momentum heading into a two-game road trip against Arkansas and Georgia. Mississippi State had good balance in Tuesday’s win, with Peters, Weatherspoon and Reggie Perry all contributing important plays.

UP NEXT

Alabama returns home to host Florida on Saturday.

Mississippi State goes on the road to face Arkansas on Saturday.

