Missouri State holds off Southern Illinois for 65-59 win

February 6, 2019 11:28 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jarred Dixon scored 19 points as Missouri State held off a late Southern Illinois rally for a 65-59 victory on Wednesday night.

The teams were even midway through the first half, but Southern Illinois stalled after that as the Bears (12-12, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference) surged 11-3 to go up 25-17 and they pushed it to 36-23 at the break.

Kavion Pippen scored 10 of his 24 points for the Salukis (12-12, 5-6) early in the second half to cut it to 38-33. Aaron Cook’s layup gave Southern Illinois a 52-50 edge before 3-pointers by Dixon and Keandre Cook and a dunk by Tulio Da Silva put the Bears back into the lead, 60-54, with 2:23 remaining.

Keandre Cook and Josh Webster scored 12 points apiece and Da Silva added 11 points for Missouri State.

Pippen matched his career high in points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Salukis. Aaron Cook added 11 points.

