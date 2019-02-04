Mitchell, Delaware St. beat South Carolina St., snap skid

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jonathan Mitchell had a career-high 24 points, including a go-ahead 3-point play with 13.8 seconds left, and Delaware State beat South Carolina State 70-68 Monday night to snap a 10-game skid.

Myles Carter, who came in with 29 points this season, scored a career-best 16 on 6-of-9 shooting for Delaware State (4-18, 1-8 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Johquin Wiley and Ameer Bennett added 12 points apiece.

Carter was fouled by Ian Kinard on a drive, left the game with an apparent leg injury and Bennett shot the free throws, making 1 of 2 to give DSU a 67-66 lead with a minute left. Janai Raynor-Powell answered with two foul shots but Mitchell was fouled on a tipin of a missed jumper by D’Marco Baucum and made the and-1 to give the Hornets a two-point lead. After Raynor-Powell missed a jumper, Justin Ryder grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 0.7 seconds to play but missed both free throws. Kinard missed a length-of-the-court heave at the buzzer.

Damani Applewhite led the Bulldogs (4-19, 2-5) with a career-high 29 points and Kinard scored 11. South Carolina State has lost five in a row.

