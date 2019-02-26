Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLB will use independent Atlantic League to experiment rules

February 26, 2019 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will use the independent Atlantic League to experiment with rules changes and equipment.

MLB and the minor league announced a three-year agreement Tuesday that gives MLB the right to change the Atlantic League’s rules. Modifications for 2019 will be announced before openers on April 25.

The Atlantic League in December said extra innings this year will start with a runner on second base — the player in the batting order prior to the inning’s leadoff hitter. The same rule was instituted across affiliated minor league baseball last season.

MLB plans to install radar tracking technology in the eight Atlantic League ballparks and provide statistical services. It also will enhance its scouting of the league, which has allowed players such as Rich Hill, Scott Kazmir and Stephen Drew to earn returns to the big leagues.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In recent years, MLB has used the Arizona Fall League to experiment with rules, including pace-of-play initiatives like pitch clocks.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.