The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Molson leads Canisius to 75-70 win over Quinnipiac

February 1, 2019 9:55 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Takal Molson scored 22 points, including the go-ahead basket with 42 seconds left, and Canisius defeated Quinnipiac 75-70 on Friday night.

Molson’s bucket began a 7-2 game-ending run in which he made four free throws.

Molson had a 3-pointer and a dunk as the Golden Griffins scored the first 10 points of the game and led 44-29 at halftime. They kept the lead until the Bobcats rallied to tie for the only time at 1:09 left on a 3-pointer by Cameron Young.

Jordan Henderson added 14 points and Malik Johnson 12 for Canisius (9-12, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which has won four of its last five and swept the season series from Quinnipiac after winning the first meeting 65-63 on Jan. 17.

Young finished with 30 points and Jacob Rigoni 18 for the Bobcats (10-10, 5-4).

