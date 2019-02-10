Listen Live Sports

Molson scores 21 to carry Canisius past St. Peter’s 64-60

February 10, 2019 4:36 pm
 
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Takal Molson had 21 points as Canisius narrowly defeated St. Peter’s 64-60 on Sunday.

Scott Hitchon had 11 points for Canisius (11-13, 8-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Malik Johnson added 11 points and eight assists.

Derrick Woods had 14 points for the Peacocks (6-17, 3-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Samuel Idowu added 11 points.

Canisius faces Fairfield at home on Friday. St. Peter’s takes on Iona on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

