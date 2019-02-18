Monday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Alvernia 9, Kean 4

Stevens Tech 3, Old Westbury 2

SOUTH

Alabama 13, Jacksonville St. 2

Clemson 7, Charlotte 6

Elmira 8-6, Greensboro 5-5

Hampden-Sydney 12, Averett 4

Kansas 5, S.C. Upstate 3

Kentucky St. at Clark Atlanta, 2, ccd.

Ohio St. 2, FGCU 0

Post at Virginia St., ppd., weather

MIDWEST

Gonzaga 6, Minnesota 5

SOUTHWEST

Oregon at Texas Tech, ccd., cold

UT Arlington 10, Texas A&M-C.C. 9, 10 innings

FAR WEST

Air Force 13, Southern Univ. 0

California 10, BYU 6

Kansas St. 11, CSUN 5

Oregon St. 5, New Mexico 0

San Francisco St. at Sonoma St., 2, ccd.

Stanford 14, Grand Canyon 4

Utah Valley 4-3, Fresno State 3-8

Washington at Cal St. Fullerton, ppd., field conditions

