Monday’s College Baseball Scores

Alvernia 9, Kean 4
Stevens Tech 3, Old Westbury 2
Alabama 13, Jacksonville St. 2
Clemson 7, Charlotte 6
Elmira 8-6, Greensboro 5-5
Hampden-Sydney 12, Averett 4
Kansas 5, S.C. Upstate 3
Kentucky St. at Clark Atlanta, 2, ccd.
Ohio St. 2, FGCU 0
Post at Virginia St., ppd., weather
Gonzaga 6, Minnesota 5
Oregon at Texas Tech, ccd., cold
UT Arlington 10, Texas A&M-C.C. 9, 10 innings
Air Force 13, Southern Univ. 0
California 10, BYU 6
Kansas St. 11, CSUN 5
Oregon St. 5, New Mexico 0
San Francisco St. at Sonoma St., 2, ccd.
Stanford 14, Grand Canyon 4
Utah Valley 4-3, Fresno State 3-8
Washington at Cal St. Fullerton, ppd., field conditions
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.