Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Bethany (WV) 60, Thiel 53
Colgate 84, Lehigh 62
Marist 78, Canisius 71, OT
Siena 61, Fairfield 50
SOUTH
Bethel (Tenn.) 103, Blue Mountain 72
Bethune-Cookman 69, NC A&T 53
Delaware St. 70, SC State 68
Florida A&M 73, NC Central 57
Grambling St. 79, MVSU 57
Jackson St. 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52
Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 61
Miles 59, Lane 52
Savannah St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
St. Augustine’s 83, Chowan 79
MIDWEST
Albion 63, Adrian 57
Bethel (Minn.) 73, St. Olaf 64
Calvin 112, Alma 74
Grand View 86, Missouri Valley 79
Hamline 68, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 65
Hope 87, Kalamazoo 83
Lourdes 93, Siena Heights 76
Macalester 68, Concordia (Moor.) 63
Olivet 90, Trine 78
Penn St. 59, Northwestern 52
St. John’s (Minn.) 82, Augsburg 71
St. Thomas (Minn.) 74, Gustavus 66
SOUTHWEST
Iowa St. 75, Oklahoma 74
Prairie View 69, Alabama St. 67
Texas Southern 84, Alabama A&M 74
Texas Tech 81, West Virginia 50
FAR WEST
E. Washington 82, N. Arizona 64
Montana St. 69, N. Colorado 66
S. Utah 75, Idaho 64
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.