Monday’s College Basketball

February 5, 2019 12:15 am
 
EAST

Bethany (WV) 60, Thiel 53

Colgate 84, Lehigh 62

Marist 78, Canisius 71, OT

Siena 61, Fairfield 50

SOUTH

Bethel (Tenn.) 103, Blue Mountain 72

Bethune-Cookman 69, NC A&T 53

Delaware St. 70, SC State 68

Florida A&M 73, NC Central 57

Grambling St. 79, MVSU 57

Jackson St. 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52

Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 61

Miles 59, Lane 52

Savannah St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

St. Augustine’s 83, Chowan 79

MIDWEST

Albion 63, Adrian 57

Bethel (Minn.) 73, St. Olaf 64

Calvin 112, Alma 74

Grand View 86, Missouri Valley 79

Hamline 68, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 65

Hope 87, Kalamazoo 83

Lourdes 93, Siena Heights 76

Macalester 68, Concordia (Moor.) 63

Olivet 90, Trine 78

Penn St. 59, Northwestern 52

St. John’s (Minn.) 82, Augsburg 71

St. Thomas (Minn.) 74, Gustavus 66

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. 75, Oklahoma 74

Prairie View 69, Alabama St. 67

Texas Southern 84, Alabama A&M 74

Texas Tech 81, West Virginia 50

FAR WEST

E. Washington 82, N. Arizona 64

Montana St. 69, N. Colorado 66

S. Utah 75, Idaho 64

