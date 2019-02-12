Listen Live Sports

Monday’s College Basketball

February 12, 2019 12:45 am
 
EAST

Baruch 68, Lehman 58

Bucknell 87, Lehigh 75

SOUTH

Alabama St. 82, MVSU 59

Ark.-Pine Bluff 69, Alabama A&M 60

Christian Brothers 85, Union (Tenn.) 77

Grambling St. 65, Alcorn St. 53

Howard 79, Bethune-Cookman 73

Kentucky St. 77, Central St. (Ohio) 70

NC A&T 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 61

NC Central 87, Delaware St. 52

Norfolk St. 66, Florida A&M 54

SC State 85, Coppin St. 84

Savannah St. 88, Morgan St. 85

Southern U. 76, Jackson St. 67

Virginia 69, North Carolina 61

William Carey 93, Loyola NO 86

MIDWEST

Doane 92, Haskell Indian Nations 63

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 59, Oklahoma 53

Kansas 82, TCU 77, OT

FAR WEST

Sacramento St. 78, Portland St. 67

