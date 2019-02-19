Monday’s College Basketball

EAST

Boston U. 70, Holy Cross 60

Kansas St. 65, West Virginia 51

SOUTH

Emory & Henry 60, E. Mennonite 57

Kentucky St. 83, Tuskegee 67

Lane 87, Spring Hill 71

Lindsey Wilson 86, Fisk 81

MVSU 70, Southern U. 59

NC Central 98, Howard 90

Norfolk St. 76, NC A&T 58

Prairie View 92, Grambling St. 87

SC State 57, Florida A&M 54

Savannah St. 79, Bethune-Cookman 70

Texas Southern 77, Jackson St. 65

Virginia 64, Virginia Tech 58

MIDWEST

Wisconsin 64, Illinois 58

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 73, Alcorn St. 62

Oklahoma St. 68, TCU 61

FAR WEST

E. Washington 82, Idaho 57

