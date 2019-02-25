Monday’s College Basketball

EAST

Nyack 92, Chestnut Hill 67

SOUTH

Alabama St. 60, Southern U. 57

Alcorn St. 61, Alabama A&M 55

Delaware St. 70, Coppin St. 60

Florida St. 68, Notre Dame 61

Howard 75, Morgan St. 69

Johnson C. Smith 77, Chowan 74, OT

Lipscomb 81, NJIT 77

NC A&T 63, Savannah St. 58

NC Central 72, SC State 62

MIDWEST

Iowa St. 78, Oklahoma 61

Kansas 64, Kansas St. 49

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 44

Texas Southern 92, MVSU 80

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 74, Montana 72

