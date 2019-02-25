Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Nyack 92, Chestnut Hill 67
SOUTH
Alabama St. 60, Southern U. 57
Alcorn St. 61, Alabama A&M 55
Delaware St. 70, Coppin St. 60
Florida St. 68, Notre Dame 61
Howard 75, Morgan St. 69
Johnson C. Smith 77, Chowan 74, OT
Lipscomb 81, NJIT 77
NC A&T 63, Savannah St. 58
NC Central 72, SC State 62
MIDWEST
Iowa St. 78, Oklahoma 61
Kansas 64, Kansas St. 49
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 44
Texas Southern 92, MVSU 80
FAR WEST
N. Colorado 74, Montana 72
