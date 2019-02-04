Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 71, Mount Vernon 61

Auburn 68, Rural Retreat 37

Banner Christian 83, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 34

Bassett 62, Tunstall 45

Broad Run 72, Briar Woods 59

Buckingham County 58, Nottoway 47

Buffalo Gap 44, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 40

Centreville 64, James Madison 51

Chancellor 58, King George 51, OT

Christiansburg 61, Blacksburg 51

Cosby 64, Clover Hill 37

Courtland 76, Eastern View 52

Craig County 48, Eastern Montgomery 46

Dematha, Md. 78, Paul VI 57

E.C. Glass 54, Rustburg 43

Fauquier 57, Brentsville 55

Freedom (South Riding) 61, Westfield 52

Fuqua School 69, Kenston Forest 34

Gar-Field 65, Potomac 51

George Mason 74, Strasburg 53

George Wythe-Wytheville 81, Faith Christian-Roanoke 49

Halifax County 77, Park View-South Hill 68

Hampton Christian 56, Gloucester 50

Heritage Academy, Md. 55, Mountain View Christian Academy 42

Hermitage 67, Meadowbrook 65, OT

Huguenot 95, Monacan 76

James Monroe 68, Spotsylvania 45

James River-Midlothian 63, Lloyd Bird 61

James Robinson 40, W.T. Woodson 38

King & Queen 75, West Point 62

Lancaster 77, Northumberland 61

Liberty Christian 60, Liberty-Bedford 44

Loudoun Valley 73, Dominion 67

Lynnhaven 60, Yeshivah 43

Manassas Park 59, William Monroe 57

Middlesex 78, Windsor 55

Midlothian 68, Manchester 64

Narrows 71, Bath County 56

North Cross 61, Holy Cross Regional 58

Parkway Christian 58, Dayspring Christian Academy 40

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 82, Pulaski County 68

Rockbridge County 52, Fort Defiance 41

Salem 65, Hidden Valley 54

South County 63, Fairfax 50

South Lakes 70, Washington-Lee 52

Southampton 71, Colonial Heights 68

Stuarts Draft 104, Luray 53

Thomas Walker 59, Hancock County, Tenn. 54

Twin Springs 40, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 38

Twin Valley 67, Patrick Henry-Ashland 53

Wakefield Country Day 44, Virginia School for the Deaf 19

Wakefield School 87, Fredericksburg Christian 34

Waynesboro 69, R.E. Lee-Staunton 65

Woodgrove 73, Riverside 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Giles vs. Graham, ccd.

Rappahannock County vs. Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 62, Orange County 29

Alleghany 75, Giles 68

Annandale 48, Mount Vernon 28

Atlee 57, George Wythe-Richmond 21

Bassett 52, Tunstall 14

Bishop O’Connell 66, Good Counsel, Md. 51

Buckingham County 62, Nottoway 38

Carroll County 48, Radford 31

Cave Spring 60, Hidden Valley 56

Chantilly 42, Westfield 37

Charlottesville 68, Louisa 38

Chelsea Academy 41, St. Michael 19

Christiansburg 47, Blacksburg 41

Cosby 76, Clover Hill 22

Culpeper 45, Brentsville 34

Eastern View 65, Courtland 42

Fauquier 45, Kettle Run 37

Floyd County 65, James River-Buchanan 19

Fort Defiance 57, Rockbridge County 51

Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 62, Flint Hill 50

Hampton Roads 43, Denbigh Baptist 32

Henrico 34, Douglas Freeman 27

Heritage (Leesburg) 52, Park View-Sterling 36

Jamestown 52, Warhill 45

King George 54, Chancellor 33

Lafayette 42, Poquoson 21

Lake Taylor 70, Menchville 29

Lloyd Bird 44, James River-Midlothian 28

Loudoun County 52, Park View-South Hill 36

Loudoun Valley 68, Dominion 41

Luray 57, Stuarts Draft 50

Madison County 56, Clarke County 38

Matoaca 57, Deep Run 41

McLean 58, Herndon 52

Middlesex 63, Windsor 48

Midlothian 55, Manchester 40

Miller School 51, Surry County 40

Monacan 61, Huguenot 37

New Kent 37, York 29

North Cross 51, Westover Christian 36

Northampton 50, Nandua 15

Potomac 54, Gar-Field 23

Pulaski County 67, Salem 52

R.E. Lee-Staunton 39, Waynesboro 30

Richmond Christian 54, Southampton Academy 21

Rural Retreat 36, Auburn 33

Shenandoah Valley Christian 62, Loudoun County Home School 56

Smithfield 38, Grafton 23

Spotsylvania 42, James Monroe 25

Strasburg 60, George Mason 51

Stuart Hall 56, Eastern Mennonite 27

Tabb 53, Bruton 16

Thomas Walker 59, Hancock County, Tenn. 54

Veritas 47, Walsingham Academy 45

W.T. Woodson 58, James Robinson 35

Wakefield 49, National Cathedral, D.C. 38

Washington & Lee 64, Colonial Beach 9

William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 26

Woodbridge 82, Forest Park 34

Woodgrove 49, Riverside 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Essex vs. King William, ccd.

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg vs. Rappahannock County, ccd.

