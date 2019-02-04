Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 71, Mount Vernon 61
Auburn 68, Rural Retreat 37
Banner Christian 83, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 34
Bassett 62, Tunstall 45
Broad Run 72, Briar Woods 59
Buckingham County 58, Nottoway 47
Buffalo Gap 44, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 40
Centreville 64, James Madison 51
Chancellor 58, King George 51, OT
Christiansburg 61, Blacksburg 51
Cosby 64, Clover Hill 37
Courtland 76, Eastern View 52
Craig County 48, Eastern Montgomery 46
Dematha, Md. 78, Paul VI 57
E.C. Glass 54, Rustburg 43
Fauquier 57, Brentsville 55
Freedom (South Riding) 61, Westfield 52
Fuqua School 69, Kenston Forest 34
Gar-Field 65, Potomac 51
George Mason 74, Strasburg 53
George Wythe-Wytheville 81, Faith Christian-Roanoke 49
Halifax County 77, Park View-South Hill 68
Hampton Christian 56, Gloucester 50
Heritage Academy, Md. 55, Mountain View Christian Academy 42
Hermitage 67, Meadowbrook 65, OT
Huguenot 95, Monacan 76
James Monroe 68, Spotsylvania 45
James River-Midlothian 63, Lloyd Bird 61
James Robinson 40, W.T. Woodson 38
King & Queen 75, West Point 62
Lancaster 77, Northumberland 61
Liberty Christian 60, Liberty-Bedford 44
Loudoun Valley 73, Dominion 67
Lynnhaven 60, Yeshivah 43
Manassas Park 59, William Monroe 57
Middlesex 78, Windsor 55
Midlothian 68, Manchester 64
Narrows 71, Bath County 56
North Cross 61, Holy Cross Regional 58
Parkway Christian 58, Dayspring Christian Academy 40
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 82, Pulaski County 68
Rockbridge County 52, Fort Defiance 41
Salem 65, Hidden Valley 54
South County 63, Fairfax 50
South Lakes 70, Washington-Lee 52
Southampton 71, Colonial Heights 68
Stuarts Draft 104, Luray 53
Thomas Walker 59, Hancock County, Tenn. 54
Twin Springs 40, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 38
Twin Valley 67, Patrick Henry-Ashland 53
Wakefield Country Day 44, Virginia School for the Deaf 19
Wakefield School 87, Fredericksburg Christian 34
Waynesboro 69, R.E. Lee-Staunton 65
Woodgrove 73, Riverside 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Giles vs. Graham, ccd.
Rappahannock County vs. Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 62, Orange County 29
Alleghany 75, Giles 68
Annandale 48, Mount Vernon 28
Atlee 57, George Wythe-Richmond 21
Bassett 52, Tunstall 14
Bishop O’Connell 66, Good Counsel, Md. 51
Buckingham County 62, Nottoway 38
Carroll County 48, Radford 31
Cave Spring 60, Hidden Valley 56
Chantilly 42, Westfield 37
Charlottesville 68, Louisa 38
Chelsea Academy 41, St. Michael 19
Christiansburg 47, Blacksburg 41
Cosby 76, Clover Hill 22
Culpeper 45, Brentsville 34
Eastern View 65, Courtland 42
Eastern View 65, Courtland 42
Fauquier 45, Kettle Run 37
Floyd County 65, James River-Buchanan 19
Fort Defiance 57, Rockbridge County 51
Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 62, Flint Hill 50
Hampton Roads 43, Denbigh Baptist 32
Henrico 34, Douglas Freeman 27
Heritage (Leesburg) 52, Park View-Sterling 36
Jamestown 52, Warhill 45
King George 54, Chancellor 33
Lafayette 42, Poquoson 21
Lake Taylor 70, Menchville 29
Lloyd Bird 44, James River-Midlothian 28
Loudoun County 52, Park View-South Hill 36
Loudoun Valley 68, Dominion 41
Luray 57, Stuarts Draft 50
Madison County 56, Clarke County 38
Matoaca 57, Deep Run 41
McLean 58, Herndon 52
Middlesex 63, Windsor 48
Midlothian 55, Manchester 40
Miller School 51, Surry County 40
Monacan 61, Huguenot 37
New Kent 37, York 29
North Cross 51, Westover Christian 36
Northampton 50, Nandua 15
Potomac 54, Gar-Field 23
Pulaski County 67, Salem 52
R.E. Lee-Staunton 39, Waynesboro 30
Richmond Christian 54, Southampton Academy 21
Rural Retreat 36, Auburn 33
Shenandoah Valley Christian 62, Loudoun County Home School 56
Smithfield 38, Grafton 23
Spotsylvania 42, James Monroe 25
Strasburg 60, George Mason 51
Stuart Hall 56, Eastern Mennonite 27
Tabb 53, Bruton 16
Thomas Walker 59, Hancock County, Tenn. 54
Veritas 47, Walsingham Academy 45
W.T. Woodson 58, James Robinson 35
Wakefield 49, National Cathedral, D.C. 38
Washington & Lee 64, Colonial Beach 9
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 26
Woodbridge 82, Forest Park 34
Woodgrove 49, Riverside 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Essex vs. King William, ccd.
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg vs. Rappahannock County, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.