Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 53, Western Albemarle 41
Annandale 75, Mount Vernon 65
Atlee 52, Deep Run 46, OT
Banner Christian 69, Southampton Academy 44
Bath County 71, Narrows 55
Benedictine 43, Atlantic Shores Christian 37
Briar Woods 54, Tuscarora 41
Broadway 60, Fort Defiance 34
Caroline 83, Eastern View 74
Carver Academy 60, King William 38
Central Wise 53, Ridgeview 48
Chilhowie 56, Northwood 53
Christ Chapel Academy 73, County Christian 54
Courtland 68, Chancellor 42
Denbigh 72, Bruton 67
Eastern Montgomery 43, Craig County 34
Fairfax 59, James Robinson 52
Faith Christian-Roanoke 72, Westover Christian 66
Freedom (Woodbridge) 65, Stone Bridge 54
Goochland 55, Cumberland 52
Hampton Christian 55, Gateway Christian 49
Highland Springs 67, Hermitage 58
James River-Buchanan 49, George Wythe-Richmond 45
John Battle 68, Abingdon 59
Liberty Christian 62, Jefferson Forest 56
Lloyd Bird 70, Cosby 28
Louisa 85, Charlottesville 66
Massanutten Military 78, Fishburne Military 32
Miller School 60, Hargrave Military 50
Parkway Christian 63, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 57
Potomac Falls 64, John Champe 56
Pulaski County 73, Alleghany 61
Roanoke Valley Christian 71, Temple Christian 38
Rock Ridge 73, Broad Run 56
Seton School 73, Randolph-Macon 49
Spotswood 74, Waynesboro 38
Union 64, Lee-Springfield 59
Virginia High 74, Marion 60
W.T. Woodson 61, West Springfield 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 58, Mount Vernon 47
Banner Christian 55, Southampton Academy 24
Bishop Sullivan 48, Warwick 44
Briar Woods 47, Stone Bridge 40
Broadwater Academy 46, Summit Christian Academy 34
Brookville 38, Jefferson Forest 35
Buckingham County 52, Goochland 47
Chancellor 55, Courtland 17
Christ Chapel Academy 51, County Christian 35
Heritage (Leesburg) 51, Dominion 41
James River-Buchanan 57, George Wythe-Richmond 29
Lake Taylor 83, Maury 1
Loudoun County Home School 64, Middleburg Academy 61
Nelson County 54, Chatham 46
Norfolk Collegiate 72, Veritas Christian Academy 35
North Cross 36, Lynchburg Home School 28
Quantico 37, Chelsea Academy 28
Richmond Christian 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 15
Roanoke Catholic 53, Holy Cross Regional 42
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Westover Christian 36
Rockbridge County 52, Fort Defiance 49
South County 66, James Robinson 56
Spotswood 57, Turner Ashby 42
Tuscarora 65, John Champe 34
Veritas Christian Academy 30, Covenant School 21
Virginia High 61, Marion 47
W.T. Woodson 43, Fairfax 34
West Point 51, Mathews 13
Western Albemarle 50, Powhatan 43
Woodgrove 56, Park View-South Hill 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
