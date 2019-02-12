Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clarksburg 84, Damascus 57
Holly Grove 60, Salisbury 57
Lackey 71, La Plata 38
Largo 60, South River 57
Leonardtown 62, McDonough 37
Magruder 73, Gaithersburg 64
Montgomery Blair 78, Poolesville 38
Northwood 75, Wheaton 52
Paint Branch 71, Walt Whitman 63
Quince Orchard 71, Seneca Valley 41
Richard Montgomery 69, Rockville 63
Sandy Spring Friends 91, Washington Christian Academy 26
Sherwood 58, Northwest – Mtg 50
Springbrook 63, Bethesda 59
St. Charles 63, North Point 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dundalk vs. Towson, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Fallston vs. Manchester Valley, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
Glenelg vs. Westminster, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Gunston Day vs. Salisbury Christian School, ppd.
New Town vs. Hereford, ppd. to Feb 11th.
Patapsco vs. Severna Park, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Perryville vs. North Harford, ppd.
South Hagerstown vs. Frederick, ppd. to Feb 11th.
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. vs. Worcester Prep School, ppd.
Thomas Johnson vs. Francis Scott Key, ppd. to Feb 22nd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda 58, Springbrook 34
Damascus 58, Clarksburg 56
Delmarva Christian, Del. 59, St. Peter and Paul 11
Gaithersburg 53, Magruder 16
La Plata 55, Lackey 16
North Point 76, St. Charles 38
Paint Branch 66, Walt Whitman 47
Parkside 80, Washington 32
Poolesville 51, Montgomery Blair 25
Quince Orchard 71, Seneca Valley 41
Rockville 54, Richard Montgomery 46
Salisbury 26, Holly Grove 9
Sandy Spring Friends 30, McLean 23
Sherwood 67, Northwest – Mtg 29
Watkins Mill 53, John F. Kennedy 43
Winston Churchill 65, Hubie Blake 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allegany vs. Northern Garrett, ppd.
Gunston Day vs. Salisbury Christian School, ppd.
Hereford vs. New Town, ppd. to Feb 11th.
Manchester Valley vs. Fallston, ppd. to Feb 19th.
Mountain Ridge vs. Oakland Southern, ppd.
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. vs. Worcester Prep School, ppd.
Westminster vs. Glenelg, ppd. to Feb 12th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
