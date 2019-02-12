Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clarksburg 84, Damascus 57

Holly Grove 60, Salisbury 57

Lackey 71, La Plata 38

Advertisement

Largo 60, South River 57

Leonardtown 62, McDonough 37

Magruder 73, Gaithersburg 64

Montgomery Blair 78, Poolesville 38

Northwood 75, Wheaton 52

Paint Branch 71, Walt Whitman 63

Quince Orchard 71, Seneca Valley 41

Richard Montgomery 69, Rockville 63

Sandy Spring Friends 91, Washington Christian Academy 26

Sherwood 58, Northwest – Mtg 50

Springbrook 63, Bethesda 59

St. Charles 63, North Point 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dundalk vs. Towson, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Fallston vs. Manchester Valley, ppd. to Feb 23rd.

Glenelg vs. Westminster, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Gunston Day vs. Salisbury Christian School, ppd.

New Town vs. Hereford, ppd. to Feb 11th.

Patapsco vs. Severna Park, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Perryville vs. North Harford, ppd.

South Hagerstown vs. Frederick, ppd. to Feb 11th.

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. vs. Worcester Prep School, ppd.

Thomas Johnson vs. Francis Scott Key, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 58, Springbrook 34

Damascus 58, Clarksburg 56

Delmarva Christian, Del. 59, St. Peter and Paul 11

Gaithersburg 53, Magruder 16

La Plata 55, Lackey 16

North Point 76, St. Charles 38

Paint Branch 66, Walt Whitman 47

Parkside 80, Washington 32

Poolesville 51, Montgomery Blair 25

Quince Orchard 71, Seneca Valley 41

Rockville 54, Richard Montgomery 46

Salisbury 26, Holly Grove 9

Sandy Spring Friends 30, McLean 23

Sherwood 67, Northwest – Mtg 29

Watkins Mill 53, John F. Kennedy 43

Winston Churchill 65, Hubie Blake 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allegany vs. Northern Garrett, ppd.

Gunston Day vs. Salisbury Christian School, ppd.

Hereford vs. New Town, ppd. to Feb 11th.

Manchester Valley vs. Fallston, ppd. to Feb 19th.

Mountain Ridge vs. Oakland Southern, ppd.

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. vs. Worcester Prep School, ppd.

Westminster vs. Glenelg, ppd. to Feb 12th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.