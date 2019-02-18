Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Scores

February 18, 2019 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge 74, Benedictine 41

Carver Academy 82, Appomattox Regional 38

Cumberland 88, Rappahannock County 59

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Floyd County 75, Fort Chiswell 54

George Wythe-Wytheville 111, Bath County 43

Glenvar 76, James River-Buchanan 59

Martinsville 78, Giles 44

William Campbell 58, Altavista 44

VHSL Class 1=

Region D=

Play-in=

Twin Valley 65, Thomas Walker 61

VHSL Class 2=

Region A=

Brunswick 75, Bruton 66

Goochland 46, Poquoson 35

Region C=

Appomattox 72, Nelson County 55

Buckingham County 64, Chatham 31

VHSL Class 4=

Region B=

Chancellor 55, Midlothian 50

Courtland 69, Powhatan 55

Huguenot 76, Eastern View 56

King George 78, Hanover 52

VHSL Class 6=

Region B=

Colonial Forge 56, Riverbend 43

James River-Midlothian 73, Clover Hill 38

Manchester 70, Franklin County 61

Thomas Dale 62, Cosby 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chatham 56, Dan River 45

Floyd County 86, James River-Buchanan 19

Galax 70, Eastern Montgomery 32

George Wythe-Wytheville 70, Covington 27

Giles 65, Fort Chiswell 53

Parry McCluer 74, Auburn 32

Radford 50, Glenvar 43

Rural Retreat 66, Narrows 47

VHSL Class 1=

Region D=

Play-in=

Council 56, Twin Springs 55

VHSL Class 2=

Region A=

Goochland 53, Prince Edward County 46

King William 46, Amelia Academy 40

Maggie Walker 56, Nottoway 33

VHSL Class 4=

Region B=

Chancellor 81, Dinwiddie 56

Hanover 67, Caroline 37

Huguenot 58, Powhatan 54

Midlothian 63, Louisa 38

VHSL Class 6=

Region B=

Colonial Forge 64, Riverbend 48

Cosby 72, Franklin County 37

James River-Midlothian 68, Clover Hill 44

Thomas Dale 46, Manchester 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1922: Supreme Court defends women’s voting rights

Get our daily newsletter.