Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge 74, Benedictine 41

Carver Academy 82, Appomattox Regional 38

Cumberland 88, Rappahannock County 59

Floyd County 75, Fort Chiswell 54

George Wythe-Wytheville 111, Bath County 43

Glenvar 76, James River-Buchanan 59

Martinsville 78, Giles 44

William Campbell 58, Altavista 44

VHSL Class 1=

Region D=

Play-in=

Twin Valley 65, Thomas Walker 61

VHSL Class 2=

Region A=

Brunswick 75, Bruton 66

Goochland 46, Poquoson 35

Region C=

Appomattox 72, Nelson County 55

Buckingham County 64, Chatham 31

VHSL Class 4=

Region B=

Chancellor 55, Midlothian 50

Courtland 69, Powhatan 55

Huguenot 76, Eastern View 56

King George 78, Hanover 52

VHSL Class 6=

Region B=

Colonial Forge 56, Riverbend 43

James River-Midlothian 73, Clover Hill 38

Manchester 70, Franklin County 61

Thomas Dale 62, Cosby 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chatham 56, Dan River 45

Floyd County 86, James River-Buchanan 19

Galax 70, Eastern Montgomery 32

George Wythe-Wytheville 70, Covington 27

Giles 65, Fort Chiswell 53

Parry McCluer 74, Auburn 32

Radford 50, Glenvar 43

Rural Retreat 66, Narrows 47

VHSL Class 1=

Region D=

Play-in=

Council 56, Twin Springs 55

VHSL Class 2=

Region A=

Goochland 53, Prince Edward County 46

King William 46, Amelia Academy 40

Maggie Walker 56, Nottoway 33

VHSL Class 4=

Region B=

Chancellor 81, Dinwiddie 56

Hanover 67, Caroline 37

Huguenot 58, Powhatan 54

Midlothian 63, Louisa 38

VHSL Class 6=

Region B=

Colonial Forge 64, Riverbend 48

Cosby 72, Franklin County 37

James River-Midlothian 68, Clover Hill 44

Thomas Dale 46, Manchester 43

