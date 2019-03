Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. Milton Wright 56, Edgewood 49

Calvert 80, McDonough 52

Century 78, Glenelg 70

Advertisement

Clear Spring 59, Brunswick 38

Elkton 79, Rising Sun 44

Harford Tech 67, Patterson Mill 65

Liberty 63, Manchester Valley 61

Marriotts Ridge 69, Hammond 54

Williamsport 70, Albert Einstein 57

Woodlawn 62, Lansdowne 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dundalk vs. New Town, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calvert 72, McDonough 32

Hammond 61, Marriotts Ridge 54

Lansdowne 55, Woodlawn 50

Liberty 55, Manchester Valley 46

Patterson Mill 50, Edgewood 39

River Hill 48, Oakland Mills 46

St. Charles 40, Westlake 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Town vs. Dundalk, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.