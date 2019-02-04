Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM — Announced the retirement of president Jeff Idelson, effective after induction weekend in July.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired RHP Nick Wittgren from Miami for RHP Jordan Milbrath. Designated RHP A.J. Cole for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Devenski on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jerry Blevins on a minor league contract.

Advertisement

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Francisco Liriano on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Rodney Hood to Portland for Gs Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin and 2021 and 2023 second-round draft pick. Released G Kobi Simmons.

WNBA

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F LaToya Sanders.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Zac Taylor coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Tanner Vallejo.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Brian Flores coach.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of LB Connor Barwin.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived QB Austin Davis.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Noble Nwachukwu.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Recalled D Haydn Fleury from Charlotte (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed G Pheonix Copley to a three-year contract extension.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida’s Mitch Vandergunst four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 2 game at Greenville. Suspended Worcester’s Alexis Vanier two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 2 game at Newfoundland.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Re-signed D Eric Miller.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F/M Alexandru Mitrita to a multiyear contract.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed F Sam Johnson as a designated player.

National Professional Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — F Signed Paige Monaghan.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Cali Farquharson.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA/ITF/GRAND SLAM BOARD — Named Jennie Price independent chair of the Tennis Integrity Unit’s supervisory board.

COLLEGE

GRAND VIEW — Announced it is adding a women’s wrestling program to begin during the fall semester.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.