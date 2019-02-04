Monday’s Sports Transactions

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM — Announced the retirement of president Jeff Idelson, effective after induction weekend in July.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired RHP Nick Wittgren from Miami for RHP Jordan Milbrath. Designated RHP A.J. Cole for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Devenski on a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jerry Blevins on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Francisco Liriano on a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Rodney Hood to Portland for Gs Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin and 2021 and 2023 second-round draft pick. Released G Kobi Simmons.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F LaToya Sanders.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Zac Taylor coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Tanner Vallejo.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Brian Flores coach.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of LB Connor Barwin.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived QB Austin Davis.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Noble Nwachukwu.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Recalled D Haydn Fleury from Charlotte (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed G Pheonix Copley to a three-year contract extension.
ECHL — Suspended Florida’s Mitch Vandergunst four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 2 game at Greenville. Suspended Worcester’s Alexis Vanier two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Feb. 2 game at Newfoundland.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Re-signed D Eric Miller.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F/M Alexandru Mitrita to a multiyear contract.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed F Sam Johnson as a designated player.
|National Professional Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — F Signed Paige Monaghan.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Cali Farquharson.
ATP/WTA/ITF/GRAND SLAM BOARD — Named Jennie Price independent chair of the Tennis Integrity Unit’s supervisory board.
GRAND VIEW — Announced it is adding a women’s wrestling program to begin during the fall semester.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.