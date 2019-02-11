Monday’s Sports Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with C Nick Hundley on a minor league contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Zach Duke to a one-year contract. Designated RHP José López for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Melky Cabrera on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Stephen Vogt on a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G John Jenkins to a 10-day contract.
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived G Kevin Olekaibe. Acquired G Parker Jackson-Cartwright from the available player pool.
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Re-signed G/F Alana Beard.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed G Rebecca Allen and C Amanda Zahui B.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Bob Sutton senior assistant coach. Signed LB Bruce Carter to a one-year contract extension.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed S Eric Reid to a three-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Jemal Singleton running backs coach, Joey Boese strength and conditioning coach and Doug Rosfeld director of coaching operations. Claimed QB Brad Kaaya off waivers from Indianapolis.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Kareem Hunt.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LB Steve Longa and DE Mitchell Loewen.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Darren Rizzi special teams coordinator.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Mike Dawson outside linebackers coach and Henry Baker assistant defensive backs coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with G Collin Delia on a three-year contract extension. Recalled F Dylan Sikura from Rockford (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Traded F Nate Thompson and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to Montreal for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Ryan Murphy to Binghamton (AHL). Claimed F Kenny Agostino off waivers from Montreal.
AHL — Suspended Texas F Samuel Laberge two games.
USADA — Announced American cyclist Jennifer Pate accepted a four-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.
|SOCCER
|National Professional Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Kevin Venegas.
CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Levi Steinhauer interim director of sports performance.
PROVIDENCE — Promoted associate vice president for athletics and athletic director Bob Driscoll Jr. to vice president.
