Monday’s Sports Transactions

February 11, 2019 5:35 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with C Nick Hundley on a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Zach Duke to a one-year contract. Designated RHP José López for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Melky Cabrera on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Stephen Vogt on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G John Jenkins to a 10-day contract.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived G Kevin Olekaibe. Acquired G Parker Jackson-Cartwright from the available player pool.

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Re-signed G/F Alana Beard.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed G Rebecca Allen and C Amanda Zahui B.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Bob Sutton senior assistant coach. Signed LB Bruce Carter to a one-year contract extension.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed S Eric Reid to a three-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Jemal Singleton running backs coach, Joey Boese strength and conditioning coach and Doug Rosfeld director of coaching operations. Claimed QB Brad Kaaya off waivers from Indianapolis.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Kareem Hunt.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LB Steve Longa and DE Mitchell Loewen.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Darren Rizzi special teams coordinator.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Mike Dawson outside linebackers coach and Henry Baker assistant defensive backs coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with G Collin Delia on a three-year contract extension. Recalled F Dylan Sikura from Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Traded F Nate Thompson and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to Montreal for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Ryan Murphy to Binghamton (AHL). Claimed F Kenny Agostino off waivers from Montreal.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Texas F Samuel Laberge two games.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American cyclist Jennifer Pate accepted a four-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER
National Professional Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Kevin Venegas.

COLLEGE

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Levi Steinhauer interim director of sports performance.

PROVIDENCE — Promoted associate vice president for athletics and athletic director Bob Driscoll Jr. to vice president.

