Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with C Nick Hundley on a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Brach on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Zach Duke to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Jose Lopez for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Melky Cabrera on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Stephen Vogt on a minor league contract.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Tyler Coolbaugh.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Acquired 1B Kevin Riley from Gary SouthShore (AA) for a player to be named. Signed RHP Michael Stryffeler.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed C Wilkyns Jimenez and LHP Aaron Rozek.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Saige Jenco.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALEIRS — Signed G Nik Stauskas.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G John Jenkins to a 10-day contract.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived G Kevin Olekaibe. Acquired G Parker Jackson-Cartwright from the available player pool.

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Re-signed G/F Alana Beard.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed G Rebecca Allen and C Amanda Zahui B.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Bob Sutton senior assistant coach. Signed LB Bruce Carter to a one-year contract extension.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed S Eric Reid to a three-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Jemal Singleton running backs coach, Joey Boese strength and conditioning coach and Doug Rosfeld director of coaching operations. Claimed QB Brad Kaaya off waivers from Indianapolis.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Kareem Hunt.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LB Steve Longa and DE Mitchell Loewen.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Darren Rizzi special teams coordinator.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Mike Dawson outside linebackers coach and Henry Baker assistant defensive backs coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announced president and CEO Len Rhodes will not be seek another term after Feb. 20, 2019. Signed DB Forrest Hightower and FB Calvin McCarty to contract extensions through 2019, OL Colin Kelly and WR Kenny Stafford to contract extensions through 2020 and LS Ryan King to a contract extension through 2021.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with G Collin Delia on a three-year contract extension. Recalled F Dylan Sikura from Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Traded F Nate Thompson and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to Montreal for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Ryan Murphy to Binghamton (AHL). Claimed F Kenny Agostino off waivers from Montreal.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Texas F Samuel Laberge two games.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled C Alex Dostie and D Scott Moldenhauer from Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City’s David Dziurzynski two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for an unpenalized kneeing infraction and suspended Kalamazoo’s Colin Jacobs two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his game misconduct in a Feb. 9 game.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American cyclist Jennifer Pate accepted a four-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER National Professional Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Kevin Venegas.

COLLEGE

BOSTON COLLEGE — Signed hockey coach Jerry York to a multiyear contract extension.

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Levi Steinhauer interim director of sports performance.

MEMPHIS — Named Tim Edwards defensive line coach.

PROVIDENCE — Promoted associate vice president for athletics and athletic director Bob Driscoll Jr. to vice president.

WEST VIRGINIA — Dismissed men’s senior basketball F Esa Ahmad and men’s junior basketball F Wes Harris for undisclosed violations of athletic department policies.

