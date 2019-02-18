Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Hill and RHPs Heath Fillmyer, Jakob Junis, Trevor Oaks, Glenn Sparkman and Josh Staumont on one-year contracts.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed SS Adeiny Hechavarria to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Rookie Davis to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OFs Cameron Maybin and Gerardo Parra to minor league contracts. Announced the retirement of manager Bruce Bochy, effective at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed RHP Mark Lowe.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Chris Gizzi to strength and conditioning coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Dylan Gambrell to San Jose (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Worcester D Mike Cornell one game.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired G Pablo Sisniega from Real Sociedad (La Liga-Spain).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Aaron Long to a multi-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY — Signed F Nani to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

ST. ANDREWS — Promoted associate athletic director Elizabeth Burris to director of athletics.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.