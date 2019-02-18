Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Sports Transactions

February 18, 2019 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Hill and RHPs Heath Fillmyer, Jakob Junis, Trevor Oaks, Glenn Sparkman and Josh Staumont on one-year contracts.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed SS Adeiny Hechavarria to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Rookie Davis to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OFs Cameron Maybin and Gerardo Parra to minor league contracts. Announced the retirement of manager Bruce Bochy, effective at the end of the season.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed RHP Mark Lowe.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Chris Gizzi to strength and conditioning coordinator.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Dylan Gambrell to San Jose (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Worcester D Mike Cornell one game.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired G Pablo Sisniega from Real Sociedad (La Liga-Spain).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Aaron Long to a multi-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY — Signed F Nani to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

ST. ANDREWS — Promoted associate athletic director Elizabeth Burris to director of athletics.

