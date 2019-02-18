Monday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Hill and RHPs Heath Fillmyer, Jakob Junis, Trevor Oaks, Glenn Sparkman and Josh Staumont on one-year contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS-Signed OF Ben Revere to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Signed SS Adeiny Hechavarria to a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Rookie Davis to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OFs Cameron Maybin and Gerardo Parra to minor league contracts. Announced the retirement of manager Bruce Bochy, effective at the end of the season.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed RHP Mark Lowe.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Chris Gizzi to strength and conditioning coordinator.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled RW Josh Currie from Bakersfield (AHL). Placed Fs Jujhar Khaira and Jesse Puljujarvi on injured reserve. Activated D Andrej Sekera from injured reserve.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled F Patrick Bajkov from Florida (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Darren Raddysh from Chicago for C Peter Holland.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Dylan Gambrell to San Jose (AHL).
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned G Jake Paterson to Brampton (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned F Caleb Herbert to Utah (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Joel Messner from Atlanta (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Josh McArdle to Indy (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned F Zach Fischer to Rapid City (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Returned F Domenic Alberga to Norfolk (AHL).
ECHL — Suspended Worcester D Mike Cornell one game.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Tom Hodges.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed D Brandon McMartin.
INDY FUEL — Released D Garrett Schmitz.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Traded D Blake Kessel to Maine.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F David Mazurek. Signed F Liam Bilton.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Jeff Jakaitis.
TULSA OILERS — Released F Scott Cuthrell.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired G Pablo Sisniega from Real Sociedad (La Liga-Spain).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Aaron Long to a multiyear contract.
ORLANDO CITY — Signed F Nani to a three-year contract.
ST. ANDREWS — Promoted associate athletic director Elizabeth Burris to director of athletics.
