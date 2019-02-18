Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Hill and RHPs Heath Fillmyer, Jakob Junis, Trevor Oaks, Glenn Sparkman and Josh Staumont on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS-Signed OF Ben Revere to a minor league contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed SS Adeiny Hechavarria to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Rookie Davis to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OFs Cameron Maybin and Gerardo Parra to minor league contracts. Announced the retirement of manager Bruce Bochy, effective at the end of the season.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed RHP Mark Lowe.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Chris Gizzi to strength and conditioning coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled RW Josh Currie from Bakersfield (AHL). Placed Fs Jujhar Khaira and Jesse Puljujarvi on injured reserve. Activated D Andrej Sekera from injured reserve.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled F Patrick Bajkov from Florida (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Darren Raddysh from Chicago for C Peter Holland.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Dylan Gambrell to San Jose (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned G Jake Paterson to Brampton (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned F Caleb Herbert to Utah (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Joel Messner from Atlanta (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Josh McArdle to Indy (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned F Zach Fischer to Rapid City (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Returned F Domenic Alberga to Norfolk (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Worcester D Mike Cornell one game.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Tom Hodges.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed D Brandon McMartin.

INDY FUEL — Released D Garrett Schmitz.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Traded D Blake Kessel to Maine.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F David Mazurek. Signed F Liam Bilton.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Jeff Jakaitis.

TULSA OILERS — Released F Scott Cuthrell.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired G Pablo Sisniega from Real Sociedad (La Liga-Spain).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Aaron Long to a multiyear contract.

ORLANDO CITY — Signed F Nani to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

ST. ANDREWS — Promoted associate athletic director Elizabeth Burris to director of athletics.

