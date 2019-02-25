Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Conner Greene and Jorge Lopez and INF Adalberto Mondesi on one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated OF Zack Granite for assignment. Signed INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed OF Aaron Hicks to a seven-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed RHP Damien Magnifico.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with manager Bud Black on a three-year contract extension.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF David Washington.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released CB Captain Munnerlyn. Signed RB Elijah Hood to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Mike Bartrum assistant tight ends coach, Matthew Harper assistant wide receivers coach, Roy Istvan assistant offensive line coach, T.J. Paganetti assistant running backs coach, Luke Thompson assistant special teams coach, Matt Burke defensive special assistant, G.J. Kinne offensive special projects, Joe Pannunzio director of team development, Andrew Berry vice president/football operations and Jeremiah Washburn advanced projects coordinator. Promoted Phillip Daniels to defensive line coach, Carson Walch to wide receivers coach, Greg Delimitros to vice president/equipment operations, Patrick Dolan to vice president/football technology and Jon Ferrari vice president/football operations and compliance.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled C Christian Dvorak from Tucson (AHL). Traded C Jordan Weal to Montreal for C Michael Chaput.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Traded RW Gustav Nyquist to San Jose for a 2019 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2020 third-round pick.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Traded D Oscar Fantenberg to Calgary for a conditional 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed D Dan Hamhuis on injured reserve. Recalled D Matt Donovan from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded G Keith Kincaid to Columbus for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood and D Egor Yakovlev from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded C Kevin Hayes to Winnipeg for F Brendan Lemieux, a 2019 first-round draft pick and an undisclosed conditional pick. Agreed to terms with Fs Boo Nieves and Steven Fogarty on one-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Revolution

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Kofi Opare to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M DeJuan Jones.

National Professional Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed F Aly Alberto Hassan.

COLLEGE

TEXAS — Suspended men’s basketball G Kerwin Roach II indefinitely.

UTSA — Named Ashley Winning director of the Roadrunner Athletic Fund.

