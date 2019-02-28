Monmouth looks to end streak vs Manhattan

Monmouth (10-20, 9-8) vs. Manhattan (9-19, 7-9)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan looks to extend Monmouth’s conference losing streak to five games. Monmouth’s last MAAC win came against the Fairfield Stags 61-49 on Feb. 9. Manhattan lost 72-59 on the road against Fairfield in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Ray Salnave is averaging 11.7 points to lead the way for the Hawks. Deion Hammond is also a key contributor, producing 11.8 points per game. The Jaspers have been led by Warren Williams, who is averaging 8.2 points.

Advertisement

SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 28.6 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Monmouth’s Hammond has attempted 188 3-pointers and connected on 35.1 percent of them, and is 6 of 24 over his last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Jaspers. Manhattan has an assist on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) over its previous three games while Monmouth has assists on 38 of 67 field goals (56.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Manhattan defense has allowed only 63.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Jaspers 16th among Division I teams. The Monmouth offense has averaged 63.9 points through 30 games (ranked 309th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.