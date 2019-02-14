Monmouth looks to extend streak vs Rider

Monmouth (10-16, 9-4) vs. Rider (12-13, 7-6)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its fifth straight conference win against Rider. Monmouth’s last MAAC loss came against the Niagara Purple Eagles 75-48 on Jan. 26. Rider has dropped its last five games against conference opponents.

TEAM LEADERS: Ray Salnave is averaging 12.1 points to lead the way for the Hawks. Deion Hammond is also a primary contributor, putting up 11.9 points per game. The Broncs have been led by Stevie Jordan, who is averaging 12 points and 4.2 assists.

SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 29.3 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Broncs. Rider has an assist on 34 of 81 field goals (42 percent) over its previous three games while Monmouth has assists on 29 of 62 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Rider defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. The Monmouth offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 319th among Division I teams).

