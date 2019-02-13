Montana looks to extend streak vs Weber State

Montana (17-6, 10-2) vs. Weber State (15-9, 9-4)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its eighth straight conference win against Weber State. Montana’s last Big Sky loss came against the Eastern Washington Eagles 78-71 on Jan. 10. Weber State is coming off an 86-71 win at Northern Arizona in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Jerrick Harding is averaging 21.6 points to lead the way for the Wildcats. Brekkott Chapman has paired with Harding and is producing 12.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The Grizzlies are led by Ahmaad Rorie, who is averaging 15.2 points.

ACCURATE AHMAAD: Rorie has connected on 35.6 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-7 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 15-2 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK SCORING: Montana has won its last three road games, scoring 80 points, while allowing 64.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State is ranked first among Big Sky teams with an average of 80.5 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

