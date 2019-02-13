Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Montana looks to extend streak vs Weber State

February 13, 2019 6:45 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Montana (17-6, 10-2) vs. Weber State (15-9, 9-4)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its eighth straight conference win against Weber State. Montana’s last Big Sky loss came against the Eastern Washington Eagles 78-71 on Jan. 10. Weber State is coming off an 86-71 win at Northern Arizona in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Jerrick Harding is averaging 21.6 points to lead the way for the Wildcats. Brekkott Chapman has paired with Harding and is producing 12.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The Grizzlies are led by Ahmaad Rorie, who is averaging 15.2 points.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

ACCURATE AHMAAD: Rorie has connected on 35.6 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-7 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 15-2 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK SCORING: Montana has won its last three road games, scoring 80 points, while allowing 64.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State is ranked first among Big Sky teams with an average of 80.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.