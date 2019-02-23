Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morant carries Murray St. past SE Missouri St. 103-67

February 23, 2019 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points and 12 assists as Murray State stretched its winning streak to seven games, romping past Southeast Missouri State 103-67 on Saturday night.

Tevin Brown added 21 points for the Racers.

Morant hit 9 of 12 shots. He added three blocks.

Shaq Buchanan had 16 points for Murray State (23-4, 14-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Darnell Cowart added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Murray State is undefeated (5-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Isaiah Gable had 16 points for the Redhawks (9-20, 4-12). Nygal Russell added 12 points. Ledarrius Brewer had six rebounds.

The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks for the season. Murray State defeated Southeast Missouri 85-67 on Jan. 12. Murray State plays Morehead State on the road on Thursday. Southeast Missouri faces Tennessee State at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.