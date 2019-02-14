Listen Live Sports

Morant scores 32 to lead Murray St. over Austin Peay 73-71

February 14, 2019 11:38 pm
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 32 points as Murray State narrowly beat Austin Peay 73-71 on Thursday night.

Austin Peay’s Steve Harris scored on a buzzer-beating putback that would have sent the game to overtime, but had it waived off after official review.

Morant hit 11 of 13 free throws. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Tevin Brown had 14 points and seven rebounds for Murray State (20-4, 11-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Darnell Cowart added 12 points and seven rebounds. KJ Williams had nine rebounds for the visiting team.

Terry Taylor had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Governors (18-8, 10-3), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Chris Porter-Bunton added 19 points. Jabari McGhee had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Murray State matches up against Eastern Kentucky on the road on Saturday. Austin Peay plays Morehead State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

