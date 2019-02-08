Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Morgan scores 41 to carry Cornell past Dartmouth 83-80

February 8, 2019
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Matt Morgan had a career-high 41 points as Cornell narrowly beat Dartmouth 83-80 on Friday night.

Morgan made 9 of 11 3-pointers.

Josh Warren had 15 points for Cornell (11-10, 3-2 Ivy League). Steven Julian added five assists.

Chris Knight scored a career-high 27 points plus five assists and four blocks for the Big Green (10-11, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Brendan Barry added 12 points. Aaryn Rai had 11 points.

Cornell faces Harvard on the road on Saturday. Dartmouth matches up against Columbia at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

