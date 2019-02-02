Listen Live Sports

Morgan’s 3 lifts Youngstown St over Detroit Mercy 72-70

February 2, 2019 3:33 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Naz Bohannon had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Devin Morgan nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to propel Youngstown State to a 72-70 victory over Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

The Tigers (8-16, 4-7 Horizon League) were aided by a technical foul against Detroit Mercy assistant coach Eric Devendorf with 2:18 left in the game. Detroit Mercy was lead 69-65 when a Titans player lost his shoe during play at the Titans’ end of the floor. As play continued, Devendorf picked up the shoe and threw it to the other end of the floor. He was whistled for a two-shot technical.

Darius Quisenberry hit both free throws and Youngstown State kept possession of the ball. Quisenberry missed a jumper but Bohannon snared the rebound and scored to tie the game at 69 with 1:48 remaining. Lamar Hamrick hit 1 of 2 free throws to give the Titans a one-point lead. Morgan sank his game-winner coming out of a Tigers’ timeout and Antoine Davis was off the mark on a 3-pointer.

Quisenberry finished with 14 points for Youngstown State, while Morgan scored 11.

Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 to lead Detroit Mercy. Gerald Blackshear Jr. notched his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

