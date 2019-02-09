Listen Live Sports

Morse carries Mount St. Mary’s over Sacred Heart 76-73

February 9, 2019 5:54 pm
 
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Vado Morse had 23 points as Mount St. Mary’s narrowly beat Sacred Heart 76-73 on Saturday. Jalen Gibbs added 21 points for the Mountaineers. Gibbs also had six rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Malik Jefferson had 13 points for Mount St. Mary’s (6-19, 3-9 Northeast Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Sean Hoehn had 24 points for the Pioneers (11-14, 7-5). Koreem Ozier added 18 points. Kinnon LaRose had 15 points.

The Mountaineers evened the season series against the Pioneers with the win. Sacred Heart defeated Mount St. Mary’s 87-79 on Jan. 31. Mount St. Mary’s takes on Robert Morris at home on Thursday. Sacred Heart matches up against Bryant on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

